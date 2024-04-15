Gary Lee Thornton, Heiskell

Gary Lee Thornton born February 27, 1964, of Heiskell, TN gained his Heavenly angel wings on April 12, 2024. He was greeted by his late son William “Kyle” Thornton welcoming him home. Gary was a member of Cedar Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Clinton, TN.

Gary loves his family and friends with his entire being. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, watching wrestling, and Gunsmoke. He enjoyed making people laugh and was always life of any gathering.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, William “Bill” Thornton and Dollie Thornton; son, Willie Egbert; brother, Wendell Thornton; and sister, Mable Ruth Thornton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Thornton; daughter, Sonya Keith (Jerry); granddaughter, Breana Egbert; daughter-in-law, Esther Egbert; brothers, Ben Thornton (Carolyn); Larry Thornton (Tina); Billy Thornton and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Gary had special friends that meant the world to him, Angie Danny Sams and Dallas Stultz.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, April 15, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 PM, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Justin Howard officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 1:15 PM and go in funeral procession to Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00 PM interment. www.holleygamble.com

