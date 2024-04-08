Franklin Delano Lowe, Rocky Top

Franklin Delano Lowe, age 86 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on April 5, 2024, at UT Hospice. He was born on May 27, 1937, in Tennessee to the late Ben and Tressa Lowe. Frank ran his own business as a meat cutter for many years where he enjoyed making German sausage. Frank also enjoyed golf, Thursday night Bible study group, and gardening. He was of the Baptist faith and was ordained at Blowing Springs Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Tressa Lowe, sisters, Caralee Lowe, Phyllis Jean Lowe, Pauline Johnson, Brother Carlis Lowe, and Nola & Lola Matchett. Survivors include:

Wife: Judith Kay Lowe of Rocky Top

Daughters: Robin and Kent Barber of Rocky Top

Kelly and Kevin Muneio of Richmon, Michgan

Sisters: Barbara Seferian and Chuck of Jacksboro, TN

Ruth Lowe of Tuson, AZ

Grandchildren: Marisa & Jeremy, Jordan & Masako, Noah, Samuel, Jonah, Abigail, Dayna, Brandon, and Jacob

Great Grandchildren: Bradley, Jack, Hank, and Samantha

Fur Baby: Lulu

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, April 8, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Visitation: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, April 9, 2024, at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top

Funeral: will follow at 6:00 PM, April 9, 2024, at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top

Interment: 10:00 AM, April 10, 2024, at Lowe Cemetery in Caryville (Twin Cove) with Campbell County Honor Guard presenting military honors

