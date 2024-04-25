Foster earns Certified Archives Manager designation

CLINTON—Anderson County Archivist Zach Foster has earned the designation of Certified Archives Manager after he recently completed three consecutive years of training courses offered by the Tennessee Archives Institute at the State Library and Archives.

TN STATE LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES

Zach Foster, center, has earned designation as a Certified Archives Manager from the Tennessee State Library and Archives. Foster, who manages Anderson County Archives and Records at the Courthouse, is pictured with, from left, Assistant State Archivist Jami Awalt and State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter.

The Archives Institute training is developed around a series of sessions on archival principles and techniques and is designed to provide basic-to-intermediate training on archives management, digitization planning and implementation, preservation, public records laws, and peer networking.

Foster, who was hired in March 2021 as county archivist, said he is pleased to have completed the course.

“I’ve learned so much and made so many connections in Nashville that will help me if I run out of answers when researching documents and information requested by citizens,” Foster said. “I look forward to continuing the wonderful work that our Historian Emeritus, Ms. Mary Sue Harris, started in maintaining the historical records that are housed in our archives today.”

“I am extremely proud of Zach’s commitment to this multi-year pursuit. It is an incredible accomplishment, and his passion for his work and our community is to be commended,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said.

Foster, who works in the archives at the Courthouse, started an Anderson County Archives page on Facebook three years ago as a way to inform the social media site’s users about the county archives and the local history that is kept there. He regularly provides brief posts and photos pertaining to the history of Anderson County and the local area on the page. To learn about Anderson County’s history, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/andersoncountytnarchives on Facebook or visit the website at www.andersoncountyarchives.com.

