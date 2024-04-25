Foster earns Certified Archives Manager designation

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 17 Views

CLINTON—Anderson County Archivist Zach Foster has earned the designation of Certified Archives Manager after he recently completed three consecutive years of training courses offered by the Tennessee Archives Institute at the State Library and Archives.

TN STATE LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES
Zach Foster, center, has earned designation as a Certified Archives Manager from the Tennessee State Library and Archives. Foster, who manages Anderson County Archives and Records at the Courthouse, is pictured with, from left, Assistant State Archivist Jami Awalt and State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter.

The Archives Institute training is developed around a series of sessions on archival principles and techniques and is designed to provide basic-to-intermediate training on archives management, digitization planning and implementation, preservation, public records laws, and peer networking.

Foster, who was hired in March 2021 as county archivist, said he is pleased to have completed the course.

“I’ve learned so much and made so many connections in Nashville that will help me if I run out of answers when researching documents and information requested by citizens,” Foster said. “I look forward to continuing the wonderful work that our Historian Emeritus, Ms. Mary Sue Harris, started in maintaining the historical records that are housed in our archives today.”

“I am extremely proud of Zach’s commitment to this multi-year pursuit. It is an incredible accomplishment, and his passion for his work and our community is to be commended,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said.

Foster, who works in the archives at the Courthouse, started an Anderson County Archives page on Facebook three years ago as a way to inform the social media site’s users about the county archives and the local history that is kept there. He regularly provides brief posts and photos pertaining to the history of Anderson County and the local area on the page. To learn about Anderson County’s history, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/andersoncountytnarchives on Facebook or visit the website at www.andersoncountyarchives.com.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Kingston Police investigating death of 53-year-old female

Kingston Police, along with first responders, an ambulance crew, and the medical examiner, were dispatched …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.