Former Corrections Officer Charged in Misconduct Investigation

ANDERSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the actions of a now-former Anderson County corrections officer has resulted in that employee’s arrest.

On April 5th, at the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents began investigating allegations of potential misconduct involving David Antonio Berruquin (DOB: 6/27/95). As a result of the investigation, agents determined that Berruquin, while serving as a corrections officer for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, was in possession of contraband material within the detention facility. Further investigation revealed that he was also in possession of child sex abuse material.

On April 12th, agents obtained warrants charging Berruquin with Possession of a Telecommunications Device in a Penal Institution and Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. On April 13th, he was taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is no longer employed by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

BERRUQUIN, DAVID A

Race/Sex: I/M

Intake Date: 04/13/2024 04:48 AM

City: CLINTON

Arrested By Department: TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION Arrested By Officer: K KING

Release Date: 04/13/2024 02:19 PM

Charges and Bond ($100,000)

INTRO. DRUGS/TELECOMMUNICATIONS DEVICE INTO COUNTY INST. $25,000

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN $75,000

Press Release from District Attorney Dave Clark

Clinton, Tennessee – On April 12, 2024 an Anderson County Sherriff’s Office Corrections Officer was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and charged with the crimes of Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility as well as Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. David Antonio Berruquin, age 28, was working as a Corrections Officer in Anderson County when a female prisoner at the facility complained to another Sheriff’s Office employee that Berruquin had sexually assaulted her in her jail cell. Her complaint was passed along to Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker who contacted the District Attorney General. The Sheriff and District Attorney General Dave Clark made the decision that it would be most appropriate to ask the Tennessee Bureau oflnvestigation to look into the allegations. Clark requested that the TB.I. investigate which ultimately led to Berruquin’s arrest.

Upon the initiation of the investigation, Berruquin was immediately placed on administrative leave without pay by the Sheriff’s Office. As the result of the preliminary investigative findings and the arrest warrant allegations, Berruquin has been terminated by the Sheriff.

Berruquin was taken into custody in the early morning hours of April 13th in Clinton. His arrest was conducted by the TB.I. and Clinton Police Officers. Earlier that morning, Clinton Police Department SWAT team officers assisted the TB.I. in conducting a related search wa1Tant at another Clinton address. Berruquin was transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility where he was housed in a segregated cell for his safety.

Criminal Court Judge Ryan Spitzer issued the search warrant related to this case in the early morning hours of April 13th and General Sessions Judge Victoria Bowling similarly issued the arrest warrant late Friday night. Despite Judge Bowling’s setting of a bond amount of $100,000.00. Berruquin was bonded out of jail later that day. He remains free pending an arraignnment on his charges currently scheduled for April 23rd, 2024 in General Sessions Court, Division I in Clinton. District Attorney General Dave Clark said that the investigation of Berruquin is continuing. “I expect that additional charges will be filed in the coming days or weeks,” said the DA.

Sheriff Russell Barker expressed resolve that while no process is perfect, the Sheriff’s Department will be reviewing the screening and testing procedures used to make hiring decisions at the Detention Facility. “While I am extremely disappointed that a former Corrections Officer has been charged with a crime, I am very grateful to the employees at the Detention Facility who took an inmate’s complaint seriously. They worked quickly while performing a preliminary investigation and demonstrating our Department’s commitment to the highest standards.

Anderson County has one of only two Tier II certified jails in Tennessee and their professional standards were on display in dealing with an internal problem,” said the Sheriff. “It is a somber day when we have to arrest one of our own, but it also demonstrates the conviction here that nobody is above the law and that the law enforcement community has a tradition of policing the behavior of officers in Anderson County as part of our oath and commitment to justice,” remarked District Attorney General Clark. Clark went on to say, “we should acknowledge and be grateful for the quick and expert work and cooperation that has been displayed in this case. Judges, prosecutors, Corrections Officers and most particularly law

enforcement officers from multiple agencies demonstrated great dedication and teamwork in this

case. I am grateful to them all.”

