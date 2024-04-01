Fire call Saturday at abandoned mobile home sees firefighters called twice

On Saturday night at approximately 10:00, fire department crews responded to a reported structure fire on Gallaher Road near the intersection with Cripple Creek Road. While en route, a sheriff’s deputy informed the 911 center that the property owner had a burn permit and was intentionally burning an unoccupied mobile home to clear the land. However, subsequent investigation by fire department officials raised doubts about the validity of the permit, prompting crews to return to the site where they successfully extinguished the fire. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...