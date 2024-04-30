Farmer’s Markets Open

The Growing season is upon us and with that both the Norris and Clinton farmers’ markets will be back again this year, with the Norris one opening first, tomorrow, May 1, on East Norris Road in front of Norris Middle School. The Clinton FARM Market, meanwhile, will begin just over three weeks later, on Thursday, May 23, in Lakefront Park, according to its organizers. As for the Norris market, coordinator Mindy Wells said the hours will be 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday during the growing season, until it begins to wind down in September.
Tags Anderson County clinton Farmers Market food fruit Local News May 1 May 23 Norris Opening vegetables
Check Also
Woman Arrested After Striking Police Car
A female driver was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Saturday evening after she …