Farmer’s Markets Open

Brad Jones 22 mins ago News Leave a comment 1 Views

The Growing season is upon us and with that both the Norris and Clinton farmers’ markets will be back again this year, with the Norris one opening first, tomorrow, May 1, on East Norris Road in front of Norris Middle School. The Clinton FARM Market, meanwhile, will begin just over three weeks later, on Thursday, May 23, in Lakefront Park, according to its organizers. As for the Norris market, coordinator Mindy Wells said the hours will be 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday during the growing season, until it begins to wind down in September.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Woman Arrested After Striking Police Car

A female driver was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Saturday evening after she …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.