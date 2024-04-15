Eula Jean Rains, Wartburg

Eula Jean Rains went to be with her Lord on April 12, 2024. She was a lifelong homemaker who cared for her husband, sons, and grandchildren.

Eula Jean was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Rains, sons Kenneth Rains Jr. and Ronnie Rains; brothers Avery Morgan, Dave Morgan, and Junior Morgan; sisters Brenda Gaylor and Anna Lou Davis; father James Morgan and mother Opal Morgan.

Eula Jean is survived by her brother Ed Morgan (Kathy); granddaughters Jana Howard (Matthew, Clayton, and Caleb); Addie Roberts (Jason and Hattie); grandson Austin Rains and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Special thanks to Life Care of Morgan County for taking such great care of her.

Family will have a Graveside service, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with Dr. Jim West officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eula Jean Rains.

