Eula Jean Rains, Wartburg

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 27 Views

Eula Jean Rains went to be with her Lord on April 12, 2024. She was a lifelong homemaker who cared for her husband, sons, and grandchildren.

Eula Jean was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Rains, sons Kenneth Rains Jr. and Ronnie Rains; brothers Avery Morgan, Dave Morgan, and Junior Morgan; sisters Brenda Gaylor and Anna Lou Davis; father James Morgan and mother Opal Morgan.

Eula Jean is survived by her brother Ed Morgan (Kathy); granddaughters Jana Howard (Matthew, Clayton, and Caleb); Addie Roberts (Jason and Hattie); grandson Austin Rains and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Special thanks to Life Care of Morgan County for taking such great care of her. 

Family will have a Graveside service, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with Dr. Jim West officiating.  

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eula Jean Rains.

About News Department

Check Also

Wesley Dean Boston, Helenwood

Wesley Dean Boston, age 85 of Helenwood passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Big …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.