Etta Daugherty, 94, Heiskell

Etta Daugherty, age 94, of Heiskell, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center. Etta was born August 6, 1929, in Sevier County, Tennessee, to the late Lawrence and Lillie McGill. Throughout her life, she loved quilting, canning, going to church, and going to flea markets, yard sales, and auctions.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Daugherty; sister, Bulla Vickery; 2 grandchildren; brothers, Conley and Bill McGill.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette Sexton and husband Boyd of Heiskell, Bobbie McKamey of Clinton, and Alma Gardner and husband Edward of Oliver Springs; sons Leslie Daugherty and wife Patricia of Clinton and Don Daugherty and wife Alice; seven grandchildren; sister Maudie K. Robinson of Lincoln Park, MI; brothers James “Doc” McGill of Clinton and Clyde McGill of Lincoln Park, MI; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 8, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Pastor Blake Miller officiating. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

