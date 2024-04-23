Emergency Traffic in Roane today

Today’s emergency traffic in the county included an incident at around 11:30 where an 18-wheeler suffered a severed fuel line just as the driver was entering the eastbound on-ramp at the Midtown/Harriman exit. Hazmat and the Kingston Fire Department responded to the fuel spill, and the eastbound on-ramp was closed temporarily until the cleanup was completed.

Additionally, a two-vehicle rear-end collision occurred on Ruritan Road around 10:30 this morning. The Harriman fire department and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, but no injuries were reported. Several ambulances were also dispatched for various medical calls in the county today.