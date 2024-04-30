Elsie Jane Scarbrough Fox, 68

Our beloved Elsie Jane Scarbrough Fox, affectionately known as ‘Janie,’ passed away at 68 years old on April 27, 2024, after a life filled with love and unwavering devotion to God and her family. Despite her battle with dementia in her final years, her loving spirit remained unblemished.

Janie is survived by her four children: Lorie Gladders, Joe Fox, Stephanie Grant, and Sarah Knies, who never questioned their mother’s love and dedication to their happiness. She was called ‘Emma’ by her cherished grandchildren: Cole Langford, Lily and Jonas Cross, Jack Knies, and Hadley and Brooks Fox. Janie also shared special bonds with her sons-in-law and daughter-in-law: Don Gladders, Leah Fox, Craig Grant, and David Knies. She maintained a special friendship with Eddie Fox, her former husband, and treasured her surviving sisters: Georgia Black and Donna Fugate. While there are numerous surviving nieces and nephews, she held each of them dear to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Ina Scarbrough, as well as her siblings: Carl and Roy Scarbrough, Aline Combs, and Mary Pickard, along with several beloved nieces and nephews.

Janie was widely known for her kind and generous heart, her captivating writing, and her talent in artistry: drawing, painting, designing handbags, and quilting. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures: a good cup of coffee, comfy pajamas, a peaceful porch, beautiful shoes, antique jewelry and furniture, and spending quality time with her family. She enjoyed playing video games with her grandchildren, listening to good music, and relished home-cooked meals. A lifelong learner, she fearlessly tackled any subject that piqued her interest. While she achieved success in many endeavors, her children and grandchildren were her greatest pride and joy. Her absence will be deeply felt, her memory cherished beyond words.

Services to honor Janie’s life will be held at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, TN with a receiving of friends ceremony on Saturday, May 4, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., followed by a private burial for the family and a celebration of her life with light refreshments for both friends and family at 2:00 p.m. at the Oliver Springs Historical Society (301 Kingston Ave., Oliver Springs). Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Fox Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...