Ellis Cordell Rowland, 80

Ellis Cordell Rowland (age 80)
After a prolonged illness, Cordell passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 1st, 2024. Cordell, a 40-year retired Railroad Foreman from American Railroad Industries, Inc., was a humble, devoted loving family man who loved the simple pleasures of life.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Carlis Rowland
Mother – Nora Alice Rowland
Brother – Phinous Rowland
Sister – Leta Pearl Rowland
Sisters In Law – Betty Rowland, Judie Rowland, Bridgett Cooper
Brother-in-Law – Clovis Cooper
Niece – Dawn Cooper
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sheila Rowland
Brothers – Wendell Rowland (Francis), Ronald Rowland
Sister – Martha Jane Rowland
Mother In Law Helen Smarsh
Brother In Law Larry Smarsh (Lynn)
Sister in Law Reba Bunch (David)
He is a proud father of 5 children;
Sons:
Payne Rowland (Tammy)
Craig Rowland (Jessica)
Brian Rowland
Daughters:
Paige Rowland Beziat (Michael)
Deborah Rowland
Grand Children
Corey Rowland (Brittany)
Kenneth Rowland (Gissell)
Colin Rowland (Allison)
Joshua Beziat
Ari Beziat
Samantha Beziat
Eliana Mae Rowland
And a host of special nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, and in honor of Cordell Rowland, please consider donating to Methodist Medical Center Foundation ‘We Care Fund’. https://philanthropy.covenanthealth.com/a/methodist-foundation
Special thanks to Quality Home Health Care, Quality Hospice for their loving, caring staff.
Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ellis Cordell Rowland.