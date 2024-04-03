Ellis Cordell Rowland, 80

Ellis Cordell Rowland (age 80)

After a prolonged illness, Cordell passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 1st, 2024. Cordell, a 40-year retired Railroad Foreman from American Railroad Industries, Inc., was a humble, devoted loving family man who loved the simple pleasures of life.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Carlis Rowland

Mother – Nora Alice Rowland

Brother – Phinous Rowland

Sister – Leta Pearl Rowland

Sisters In Law – Betty Rowland, Judie Rowland, Bridgett Cooper

Brother-in-Law – Clovis Cooper

Niece – Dawn Cooper

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sheila Rowland

Brothers – Wendell Rowland (Francis), Ronald Rowland

Sister – Martha Jane Rowland

Mother In Law Helen Smarsh

Brother In Law Larry Smarsh (Lynn)

Sister in Law Reba Bunch (David)

He is a proud father of 5 children;

Sons:

Payne Rowland (Tammy)

Craig Rowland (Jessica)

Brian Rowland

Daughters:

Paige Rowland Beziat (Michael)

Deborah Rowland

Grand Children

Corey Rowland (Brittany)

Kenneth Rowland (Gissell)

Colin Rowland (Allison)

Joshua Beziat

Ari Beziat

Samantha Beziat

Eliana Mae Rowland

And a host of special nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, and in honor of Cordell Rowland, please consider donating to Methodist Medical Center Foundation ‘We Care Fund’. https://philanthropy.covenanthealth.com/a/methodist-foundation

Special thanks to Quality Home Health Care, Quality Hospice for their loving, caring staff.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ellis Cordell Rowland.

