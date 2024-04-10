Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter is set to make an economic development announcement in Rockwood today, Wednesday, April 10th at 2:00 p.m. The event will be attended by local officials, including Roane County Executive Wade Creswell, Rockwood Mayor Jason Jolly, and representatives from the Roane Chamber of Commerce. The announcement will take place at the former Abba health facility in Rockwood.

During the announcement, they will reveal the future owner and operator of the former hosiery mill. Additionally, details about the type of business and the number of jobs that could be available in the near future will be unveiled. Notably, the former Hosiery Mill closed last year under the direction of ABBA health, and it seems that a major company has expressed interest in acquiring the facility.

Stay tuned for more information as we cover the big announcement on today’s evening news!

