Earle Dorr Lovering, Clinton

Earle Dorr Lovering, age 77, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on April 9, 2024.

Earle was born to Francis and Marelyn Lovering on May 18, 1946, in Lowell, Massachusetts. He grew up in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and developed a love for music, theater, and complex machines. After graduating from the University of Maine, he bravely served our country in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot for the United States Navy.

Earle is survived by his daughter, Joanna, of New York City, his sister, Martha Vitek (John) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and his sister, Ann Ramirez (Alejandro) of Guadalajara, Mexico. Earle was predeceased by his parents and his ex-wife, Laura. Earle was a talented musician who loved playing guitar, banjo, and singing bass in multiple semi-professional choirs. He was a member of the Oak Ridge Chorus for many years. He was constantly in awe of the beauty of nature; he enjoyed listening to the birds in his backyard, thunderstorms on summer evenings, and the leaves rustling in the wind. He spoke of wonderful times traveling with family and friends to Sweden, Mexico, and even Walt Disney World. He loved to sail his boat, the Fa-La, to Block Island, Bermuda, and other destinations along the eastern seaboard. He will be remembered for his ardent push for progressive politics, love for the sea, building and flying radio-controlled planes and helicopters, and the boyish twinkle in his eye when he could play with a new “toy”.

In lieu of funeral services, Earle’s family asks that you make a donation to Vote.org, a cause about which he was very passionate. For additional information and pictures visit Earle’s memorial webpage https://murial.life/36a9cace-d5b2-4bde-89b3-55a8199c1600

