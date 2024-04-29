Earl Dew, 91, Harriman

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 18 Views

Earl Dew, age 91, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2024.  He was a faithful and dedicated member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. He was born January 17, 1933, in Lake City, Tennessee, and after graduation, he joined the United States Army where he served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany as a Corporal from 1953-1955. After his military career, he worked as an auto mechanic for Walker Chevrolet in Clinton, Beatty Chevrolet on Broadway, and East Tennessee Ford Truck in Knoxville. Earl then moved to Dothan, Alabama for fourteen years, working for Action Truck before moving back to East Tennessee where he made his home. 

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Margaret Maxine Brooks Dew; parents, Charles Moss & Pauline Pearl Dew; brother, Paul Edward Dew.

SURVIVORS

Children                                              Ina Lyn Dew of Harriman

                                                            Troy Shannon Dew of Harriman

Brothers                                              Earnest Dew & wife, Charlotte of Clute, TX

                                                            Joe Dew of Clinton

Sisters-in-law                                      Luretha Hampton & husband, David of Ariton, Alabama

                                                Patsy Brooks of Harriman

Brother-in-law                                                Jack Davenport of Goshen, Indiana                                                                                        

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of dear friends and special neighbors

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

Joshua Aaron Kinser, Oak Ridge

Joshua Aaron Kinser, age 35 of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.