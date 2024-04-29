Earl Dew, 91, Harriman

Earl Dew, age 91, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2024. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. He was born January 17, 1933, in Lake City, Tennessee, and after graduation, he joined the United States Army where he served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Germany as a Corporal from 1953-1955. After his military career, he worked as an auto mechanic for Walker Chevrolet in Clinton, Beatty Chevrolet on Broadway, and East Tennessee Ford Truck in Knoxville. Earl then moved to Dothan, Alabama for fourteen years, working for Action Truck before moving back to East Tennessee where he made his home.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Margaret Maxine Brooks Dew; parents, Charles Moss & Pauline Pearl Dew; brother, Paul Edward Dew.

SURVIVORS

Children Ina Lyn Dew of Harriman

Troy Shannon Dew of Harriman

Brothers Earnest Dew & wife, Charlotte of Clute, TX

Joe Dew of Clinton

Sisters-in-law Luretha Hampton & husband, David of Ariton, Alabama

Patsy Brooks of Harriman

Brother-in-law Jack Davenport of Goshen, Indiana

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of dear friends and special neighbors

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...