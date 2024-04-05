Dr. Alton Wayne Tipps, 85

Dr. Alton Wayne Tipps died on April 4, 2024, at the age of 85 after a brief illness. Wayne was born on November 10, 1938, in Winchester, TN to the late Rev. Virgil and Ruth Tipps.

Services will be held at Luminary Methodist Church in Ten Mile, Tennessee on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m.

From 1972-1999, Dr. Tipps served as a Professor of Music Education at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Prior to UT, he was the Dean of Students and Conductor of the Orchestra at Shenandoah (VA) Conservatory and College of Music. Previously, he was the Director of Bands at Frederick College (VA). Under his direction, the marching and concert bands were the premier ensembles in the state of Virginia.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in music from Middle Tennessee State University, a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University, and a Doctorate in music education from the University of Michigan. During his academic career, he also served as Music Minister at Middlebrook Pike UMC in Knoxville, TN as well as Luminary Methodist Church in Ten Mile, TN.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 65 years, Erna Freudenberg Tipps, and his sister. Betty Sue Cauthen. He had two daughters, Shelley Tipps Keeley (Mike) and Dee Tipps. Grandchildren are Jordie (Keeley) Ivey and husband Ross, Zade Shamsi-Basha and wife Caroline, Tyler Keeley and wife Rachel, Dury Shamsi-Basha, Demi Shamsi-Basha, Drake Lindell and one great-grandson, Samuel Ivey.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to Luminary Church- Wayne Tipps Memorial Fund. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Tipps Family.

