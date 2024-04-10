Diane Freels Patton, Lancing

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 25 Views

Diane Freels Patton, age 53 of Lancing passed away Monday, April 8, 2024, at her home. 

She is preceded in death by her father and mother Omer and Bonnie Freels and husband Randy Patton.

She is survived by her two daughters Jessica and husband Matt Olmstead and Samantha Shannon; grandson Hunter Olmstead; brother Tony Freels; nephew Fulton Freels; mother-in-law Carol Ann Patton and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 12, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Potter officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery in Sunbright. 

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, TN   37887. 

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Diane Freels Patton.

About News Department

Check Also

Paul Hassel Tyree, Andersonville

Paul Hassel Tyree, age 88 of Andersonville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.