Debra Kay Easter, 69

Mrs. Debra Kay Easter entered into rest March 28, 2024. She is now with her husband Johnny Easter in heaven.
She is proceeded in death by: Husband: Johnny Easter; Father: Alvin Spunt; Brother: Eddie Roberts; and Aunt: Lillian Mioduski
Debra is survived by:
Mother: Loretta Spunt
Daughter: Lisa McNeal
Grandson: Ashton Underwood
Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Debra Kay Easter.