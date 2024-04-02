Debra Kay Easter, 69

Mrs. Debra Kay Easter entered into rest March 28, 2024. She is now with her husband Johnny Easter in heaven.

She is proceeded in death by: Husband: Johnny Easter; Father: Alvin Spunt; Brother: Eddie Roberts; and Aunt: Lillian Mioduski 

Debra is survived by:

Mother:                      Loretta Spunt

Daughter:                  Lisa McNeal

Grandson:                 Ashton Underwood

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Debra Kay Easter.

