Debra (Debbie) Ann Lester, 67, passed away at home on April 14, 2024. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Debbie was born on September 22, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan to Michael Francis Padilla and Rose Mary Skuronski Padilla. After high school, she married her beloved Edward “Eddie” Lester while In Michigan before later moving to Ohio, Texas, and later settling in Tennessee. She worked many jobs while raising their three children and later became a Certified Nursing Assistant and was a loving caregiver to many elderly and special needs patients that she loved like family through the years. She was known for her hard work, dedication, and passion for helping others to do what was needed for her family.

But more than anything, Debbie was a devoted mother and grandmother, answering to Gran and Gran Gran from many who treasured her. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, sharing stories, watching them in all their sports and hobbies, playing games, and even riding roller coasters. She always brought the fun, laughter, support, and encouragement, no matter what challenges they faced.

Debbie/Gran was known for her love for the Beatles and Elvis with an extensive collection and knowledge of both she was always eager to share and never overlooked an opportunity to dance like no one was watching.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael Francis Padilla and Rose Mary Skurnski Padilla; brother William Michael Padilla, half sister Cinda Michelle Padilla, precious daughter Cynthia Russell and darling grandson Joseph “JoJo” Russell.

Debbie is survived by her Brother John Padilla; loving children, Elizabeth Harvey and Mark Edward Lester (wife Angie), her grandchildren Amber Vann, Samuel Russell (wife Rebecca), Savannah Harvey, Connor Lester, and Reagan Lester; and adored great-grandchildren, Chayce Butler, Caddie Butler and Mason Vann.

And numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The receiving of friends and family will be held on Sunday, April 21 from 1-2 p.m. followed by a funeral service. Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs TN. 37840.

To leave a note for Peggy’s family or share a memory, visit our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity dear to the family’s heart – Shriner’s Hospital for Children at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/273578/#!/donation/checkout

