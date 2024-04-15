Dean Loden, Rockwood

Dean Loden, age 69 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2024. He was born on October 15, 1954. Dean was a loving husband and father. He was a member of the Shriners and the Scottish Rite. He retired from Y12 after an extended illness. He enjoyed riding his tractor, being outside, and traveling.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Bud A Loden & Joyce Kathleen Loden; mother and father-in-law: James & Edith Gregory; brother-in-law: Rick Gregory.
He is survived by:
Wife of 43 years: Lisa Loden
Children: Rebekah Loden, Nicholas Loden (Emily)
Brother: Ricky Loden
Sister: Loretta Boles
Aunt: Carolyn Luttrell
and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET in the New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Dean Loden.