Dean Loden, Rockwood

Dean Loden, age 69 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2024. He was born on October 15, 1954. Dean was a loving husband and father. He was a member of the Shriners and the Scottish Rite. He retired from Y12 after an extended illness. He enjoyed riding his tractor, being outside, and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Bud A Loden & Joyce Kathleen Loden; mother and father-in-law: James & Edith Gregory; brother-in-law: Rick Gregory.

He is survived by:

Wife of 43 years: Lisa Loden

Children: Rebekah Loden, Nicholas Loden (Emily)

Brother: Ricky Loden

Sister: Loretta Boles

Aunt: Carolyn Luttrell

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, from 6:00-8:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET in the New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Dean Loden.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...