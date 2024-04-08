David Morrison, Clinton

David Morrison age 68, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024. He was born in Clinton, TN on May 16, 1955, to the late John and Mary Ruth Gray Morrison. David was a member and Deacon at Farmers Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoors man, and a veteran of the United States Army. David loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his niece, Nicole Morrison.

Survived by:

Loving wife of 44 years……..Phyllis Morrison

Children…………..Jennifer Phillips and Mandy Morrison

Grandchildren……David Lee Morrison (Megan), Patience Phillips and Camden Wilson

Great-grandchildren……Kinsley Morrison and David Lee Morrison Jr.

Sisters… Lina Sweeny, Faye Thompson (Sam)

Brother… Daniel Morrison (Tammy)

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 11:00-1:00 at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church with funeral service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Bobby Metcalf and Rev. Mike Nelson officiating with interment to follow.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve David’s family.

