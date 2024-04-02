David Eric Moore, Kingston

David Eric Moore, age 59, of Kingston passed away Sunday, March 31, 2024, at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born April 11, 1964, in Sweetwater and enjoyed farming, horses, and turkey hunting. His grandbabies and his wife were the love of his life. He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and attended as long as his health permitted. He was employed as Safety Manager at Morgan Olson Corporation in Loudon.
Preceded in death by his parents, David Carlile Moore & Jacqueline Burris Moore.
SURVIVORS
Loving Wife of 20 years Donna Frost Moore of Kingston
Sons Garrett Moore of Philadelphia
Zack Moore & wife, Whitney of Kingston
Grandchildren Ava and Addy Moore
Mother-in-law Izora “Sue” Jones Cope of Knoxville
Brothers Jeffrey Moore of Philadelphia
Timmy Moore of Kingston
Sisters Kay Burnette & husband, Tommy of Philadelphia
Jeanette Lindsey of Sweetwater
Brother-in-law Tony Amos of Knoxville
Special Friends Scott Amos
John & Dena Haynes
Ronnie & Tonya Sitzler
Dear Neighbors The Narramore Family
Alma & Juan
A host of extended family and many friends.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 6:00 pm, with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday at Rose Cemetery. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.