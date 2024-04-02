David Eric Moore, Kingston

David Eric Moore, age 59, of Kingston passed away Sunday, March 31, 2024, at his home with his loving wife by his side. He was born April 11, 1964, in Sweetwater and enjoyed farming, horses, and turkey hunting. His grandbabies and his wife were the love of his life. He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and attended as long as his health permitted. He was employed as Safety Manager at Morgan Olson Corporation in Loudon. 

Preceded in death by his parents, David Carlile Moore & Jacqueline Burris Moore. 

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 20 years        Donna Frost Moore of Kingston

Sons                                        Garrett Moore of Philadelphia

                                                Zack Moore & wife, Whitney of Kingston

Grandchildren                       Ava and Addy Moore

Mother-in-law                       Izora “Sue” Jones Cope of Knoxville

Brothers                                 Jeffrey Moore of Philadelphia

                                                Timmy Moore of Kingston

Sisters                                     Kay Burnette & husband, Tommy of Philadelphia

                                                Jeanette Lindsey of Sweetwater

Brother-in-law                       Tony Amos of Knoxville

Special Friends                      Scott Amos

                                                John & Dena Haynes

                                                Ronnie & Tonya Sitzler

Dear Neighbors                     The Narramore Family

                                                Alma & Juan

A host of extended family and many friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston.  Funeral service will follow the visitation at 6:00 pm, with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday at Rose Cemetery. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

