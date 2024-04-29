David C. Martin lll, Kingston

David C. Martin lll passed away peacefully at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville on Thursday, April 25, 2024. He was born on May 1, 1956, in Rockwood to D.C. and Nancy Martin. David was a graduate of Roane County School and was a lifelong resident of Kingston, TN. He was a member of FBC in Kingston. David was a journeyman electrician with an entrepreneurial spirit and owner of SouthEast Domes. He loved playing music, painting, gardening, fishing, boating and star gazing.

He is preceded in death by his father D.C. Martin Jr. Survivors include his mother, Nancy Wynne Martin; daughter, Nicole Steklasa and her husband, Eddie; daughter, Michelle Garcia and her husband, Sam; and grandchildren: Callie Garcia, Bella Martin, Charlie Steklasa, and Maverick Steklasa. He is also survived by his brother, Sam Martin, and wife, Pam; sister, Debbie Brandon husband, Mark; sister, Dianne Stafford and husband, Jeff; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A graveside memorial service is planned for Wednesday, May 1, at Kingston Memorial Gardens at 11 am with pastors Scott Layer and Audrey Madigan officiating. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made in memory of David to Mercy Ships or the charity of your choosing. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

