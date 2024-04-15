David B. Allen, 93

David B. Allen, age 93, passed away on April 10, 2024, in Oak Ridge. He was born November 21, 1930, in Dixon Springs, TN, the youngest of six children to his parents, Mary “Zee” Garrison Allen and George Webster “Webb” Allen. He was a long-time resident of Oak Ridge and dedicated member of Kern Memorial United Methodist Church.

He was a member of the 1952 class of Tennessee Tech University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering. He served in the US Army from 1952 to 1955, followed by service in the Army Reserve until 1962, attaining the rank of First Lieutenant. After marrying his wife Evelyn in 1954, they moved to Oak Ridge in 1955, where he began a long career as an electrical engineer, working at Y-12, X-10, and K-25 before retiring in 1993.

He was known for his easy-going demeanor, dedication to church and family, great sense of humor, wonderful story-telling, and his ability to fix anything. He was fortunate to live a long and full life and will be terribly missed by his children and grandchildren of whom he was so proud and for whom he served as a role model.

David is pre-deceased by his loving wife, Evelyn, and is survived by his daughters, Gerry [Glenn] Macbeth of Murfreesboro, TN, and Nancy [Steve] Klein of Seattle, WA, his grandchildren Erin [Spencer] Rubin, Alison [Dan Cook] Macbeth, Josh Klein, Alex [Lindsey] Klein, Isabel Klein, Hannah Klein, and great-grandchildren Hadley, Parker, Landon, and Luna.

There will be a service to celebrate his life on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 2:00 in the afternoon at Kern Memorial United Methodist Church, 451 E. Tennessee Ave, Oak Ridge, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Kern @ https://www.kernchurch.org. Condolences can be left at www.Weatherfordmortuary.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...