David Allen Burnette, Englewood

Mr. David Allen Burnette, age 63, a resident of Englewood, Tennessee, and formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Turkey Creek Tennova Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born July 14, 1960, in Rockwood, Tennessee. David loved Sci-Fi and was an avid Star Wars and Star Trek Fan and Collector. He spent much time with his nieces and nephews who were like younger sisters and brothers and made an influential impact on them, especially in his taste in music and movies. David was soft-hearted and kind and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude “Gene” & Helen Burnett; and sister, Sandra Wison.

Survivors include:

Brother: Michael Eugene Burnette of Athens, TN



Sister: Kathy and Norman Gallagher of Athens, TN

Nieces and Nephews: Amanda and Dustin White and family

Heather Gallagher

Diane and Greg Kilpatrick and family

Matthew Burnette and family

Chris Burnette

William Burnette

Alicia Davis and family

Parker and Kendra Thomas and family

Ashley Thomas and family

And other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. A private family gathering will be held Friday, May 3, 2024. Location and times will be shared by the family with attendees. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary to assist the family with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. David Allen Burnette.

