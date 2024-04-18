Cynthia Denise (Inman) Davis, 59

On June 14, 1964, Devon Inman and Terry Jones welcomed into this world their first born Cynthia Denise (Inman) Davis. Cynthia was born in Rockwood, TN, and attended Rockwood High School, where she thrived in the, band, on the basketball team, and in academics. After high school, she attended University of Tennessee where she met and married Arthur Davis and they had to boys Patrick and Eric Davis. Cynthia has several jobs ranging from Nuclear waste tech to Information Technology Service Desk. Cynthia was the family cook and often made meals for friends, co-workers, and of course her family. Cynthia never did anything halfway and was there to support and care for those closest to her.

Cynthia went home on to be the Lord on April 3, 2024.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her grandparents Juanita and Charles Inman, Walt and Ollie Jones, mother Devon Inman, Father Terry Jones, brother David Inman, aunts Evon Jordan, Geraldine Blunt, and Bessie Carney, uncles Walt Jones, Jr., Carl Jones, and Jack Jones, cousins Deidre Inman and Calvino (Inman) Mynatt.

Cynthia leaves to cherish her memory her sons Patrick Davis and Eric Davis, two granddaughters Sypheria Marie Bostic and Razjah Lynn Bostic-Davis, sisters Carla (Leroy) Chatman, Shanna Inman and Sherrie Mackenney, brothers Rodney Inman and Phillip Clark, aunts Dorothy Inman, Gloria Harkness, Patricia Inman, and Rita (Wynton) Lawson, uncle Larry (Brenda) Jones. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends who will miss her dearly.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2024, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, April 19, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Cynthia Denise (Inman) Davis.

