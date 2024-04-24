CORRECTION: Rockwood Council Garbage rates going up per approval of new contract with Waste Connections

We initially reported this story on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, but it contained some inaccuracies. We have corrected those figures and extend our apologies to the City of Rockwood.

The Rockwood City Council has approved a resolution to begin negotiations with Waste Connections for the city’s garbage collection services for the coming years. If the contract is finalized, Rockwood residents should anticipate an increase in garbage collection fees. During the meeting, City Administrator Becky Ruppe mentioned that the new contract would introduce a different collection method. Waste Connections plans to provide each customer with a 96-gallon container, aligning with their new operational protocol, similar to what is currently implemented in Harriman and other serviced areas. This change necessitates the fee increase, as the containers are designed for automatic unloading into their trucks. The council’s final decision will be made through an ordinance that requires two readings before the contract can be approved. With Waste Connections as the sole bidder, Mayor Jason Jolly indicated that there might be little choice but to accept the contract.

CORRECTION OF STORY FROM APRIL 23rd AND APOLOGY TO THE CITY OF ROCKWOOD

We mentioned yesterday that a $4.75 increase per customer would be coming if the contract is approved, however after reviewing the tape of the meeting that figure was incorrect. The correct rate increase would be around $3 per customer pending the contracts approval according to City Administrator Becky Ruppe.

I would like to extend a personal apology to the city of Rockwood and its residents for the inaccurate information provided on our website and broadcasted by Mr. Dudley Evans. We are committed to improving our verification process to ensure the accuracy of our facts before dissemination. — J. Brad Jones, Owner and Operator of BBB Communications.

Here are more details from the City Administrator.

Additional Information:

The current rate to the resident is $12.00.

Our price was increased in November based on the Consumer Price Index to 12.39.

The city has been absorbing that extra .39 because the contract was nearly up.

The new rate being considered is $15, which would be a $3 increase, not 4.75, with a can being provided. This is a $36 increase over a year’s time for the resident.

Waste Connections was the only bid we received.

If the city went back into the garbage business we would need the following:

A new garbage truck at $300,000 or more. The price was in this range in 2019.

We would have to renegotiate with Rhea County Landfill to be able to dump garbage. We were paying over $50,000 in 2019.

We would need three new employees at a cost of $150,000 including benefits.

(In 2019, all our sanitation employees were threatening to quit, because they hated the dangers of filthy garbage so bad. I doubt we could find people to do it at the rates we are able to pay. We had several strained back and hurt knee claims from employees jumping on & off the truck. Our workers comp claims increased, our rates went up on worker’s comp and liability because we picked up garbage)

If we were to be able to find employees in order to start the service back up is estimated at $532,000.

— Respectfully, Becky Ruppe City Administrator/Recorder

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...