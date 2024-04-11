Community leaders get first glimpse of Roane State’s Cumberland County campus expansion

Roane State’s Cumberland County campus recently welcomed a group of community leaders to its new health science education wing, giving them a first glimpse at the growing opportunities for health science students.

The new portion of the campus will include a flex lab and two flexible classrooms as well as a dedicated nursing area with its own lab and classroom. This added space will allow the college to offer a full nursing program at this location for the first time.

Guests were able to tour the nearly completed expansion and learned how the ability to serve more students will impact their communities.

“This is a wonderful facility with skilled and dedicated educators that, combined, will create the platform to transform nursing education in the region,” said Dr. John Sherrill, campaign chair for the project.

Pictured left to right: RSCC Cumberland County Campus Director DeWayne McGhee, RSCC President Dr. Chris Whaley, Cumberland County Mayor’s Office Manager Beth Davis, Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce President Ethan Hadley, Roane State Foundation Board Member Pepe Perron, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, Cumberland Business Incubator Director Holly Hanson, Roane State Foundation Executive Director Scott Niermann, Campaign Chair Dr. John Sherrill, and Roane State Foundation Director of Fundraising Operations Dina Jackson.

As the campus reached its capacity to serve health science students, the expansion was proposed to meet the increased demand for programs and the growing healthcare workforce needs of the region. Construction began in 2023 and is estimated to be complete this summer.

“Growing our campus in Crossville to better accommodate student needs will mean far less travel for those who are having to commute to other campuses for certain classes and labs,” explained Roane State President Chris Whaley. “Serving these students locally helps us eliminate barriers that might otherwise prevent students from reaching their goals.”

The total estimated project cost is $2.5 million. The State of Tennessee has funded $1.7 million, and local government has provided a combined $250,000 between donations from the City of Crossville and Cumberland County.

Roane State Foundation is raising the additional funds needed to complete the expansion, furnish the rooms, and provide scholarships for student needs. Dr. Sherrill is spearheading the effort as campaign chair to meet a fundraising goal of $800,000. With the latest donations, the campaign is approximately halfway to that mark.

To learn more about the project or to make a direct donation, visit roanestate.edu/cccdonate.

Roane State’s Cumberland County Campus is located at 2567 Cook Road in Crossville. Additional information about this site can be found online at roanestate.edu/cumberland.

