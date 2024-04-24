Coalfield Crash Injures Two – Charges Pending

Dudley Evans 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1,644 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and medics responded to a vehicle crash yesterday in Coalfield on Highway 62 in Morgan County. The accident report states a 2015 Ford Mustang driven by 18-year-old Caleb Corbin was traveling on the highway and failed to maintain his lane. Corbin entered the other lane and struck the front of an oncoming 2013 Toyota Tundra operated by 48-year-old Lynn Hyatt. The Mustang came to rest in the roadway. The Toyota came to a stop on its top partially in the road. Two Lifestar helicopters landed at a nearby scene to transport Corbin and Hyatt to an area trauma center for treatment of injuries. The report indicates charges are pending against both drivers.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Michael Dunn

August 24, 1965 — April 23, 2024 Mr. John Michael Dunn age 58, of Rockwood …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.