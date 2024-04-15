Clinton High Principal Resigns Amid Investigation

Recently, Anderson County Schools began investigating issues related to student grades and coursework at Clinton High School. When it became clearer during the investigation that at least one student’s records were manipulated to satisfy graduation requirements, the decision was made to place both a Clinton High School administrator and a teacher on suspension status, pending further investigation into this situation. The teacher remains on suspension status, but the administrator at that time indicated his desire to resign. The Director of Schools accepted his resignation.

Anderson County Schools continues to investigate this situation and remains in communication with the Tennessee Department of Education regarding the same. As the materials and evidence being reviewed as part of this investigation stem from confidential student records, the school system can offer no further comment at this time. Once the full investigation stands as complete though, and Anderson County Schools has a better idea as to the scope of any related issues, a full report will be delivered to officials, parents, and community members during a future meeting of the Anderson County Board of Education.

On Friday, April 12, 2024, Director of Schools Tim Parrott appointed Clinton High School Assistant Principal Amanda Powers to serve as the school’s Interim Head Principal. As an experienced educator and administrator, Director Parrott has full faith and confidence in Principal Powers as she leads Clinton High School through the remainder of this school year.

Dan Jenkins has since released a comment on this story:

“In my 14 years at Clinton High, and the four most recent as its principal, I have been dedicated to my students, teachers, and the entire community.  I look forward to the facts coming to light in this matter and clearing my name.”  – Dan Jenkins

