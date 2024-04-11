The Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation will award twelve recipients of this year’s Classroom Partnership Grants Program at 2:30 p.m. April 17 at the local corporate office of Navarro Research and Engineering Inc., 669 Emory Valley Road. The grants total more than $50,000. The event is open to the
public and will include individual recognitions, demonstrations of previously awarded projects, and an address by Susan Hubbard, deputy for science and technology at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The Foundation, supported by community partners, invests in classrooms and educational programs beyond
what public tax dollars can provide, to ensure the highest quality of education for all students.
Classroom Partnership Grants
