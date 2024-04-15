Citywide Household Trash Pickup in Oak Ridge continuing

The Oak Ridge citywide household trash pickup program continues through this month. Household rubbish, old appliances, and minor remodeling materials will be picked up. City collection efforts will follow the accompanying schedule as closely as possible. Here is where the pickup is this week and next

Monday, April 15 New York Avenue and side streets, Utah Avenue and side streets, Outer Drive from New York Avenue to Michigan Avenue, Orchard Lane and Circle, Orkney Road

Tuesday, April 16 Pennsylvania Avenue and side streets, Vermont Avenue and side streets, N. Tulane Avenue, Outer Drive, and side streets from Pennsylvania Avenue to New York Avenue

Wednesday, April 17 West Outer Drive and side streets from Illinois Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, Hillside Road and side streets from Highland Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue

Thursday, April 18 Robertsville Road from N. Illinois Avenue to Highland Avenue, Raleigh Road, Robin Lane, Ivanhoe Road and side streets, East side of N. Illinois Avenue and side streets, Hillside Road, and side streets from Illinois Avenue to Highland Ave., Henley Road and Henley Place, Highland Avenue, and side streets

For more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

