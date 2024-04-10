Christina Chandler, 28, Knoxville

Christina Chandler, age 28 of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024. A full obituary will be posted once arrangements have been finalized.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 12:30. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Evans Mortuary to help with expenses.

