Charlie Randolph, 74

Charlie Randolph passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 4:30 am at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN of Acute Myeloid Leukemia that was discovered a few days before. Charlie was born on September 7, 1949, in Harriman, TN. He was a Christian man who loved the Lord and His people. Charlie was a person who loved life, children, his family, and helping others in whatever means necessary. He was a baseball and basketball coach for a great number of years thru the Kingston Optimist Club and Cherokee Middle School. He was a great role model and mentor to the boys and girls he coached.

Charlie was in the United States Army from 1969-1971, including serving in Vietnam. He worked at Roane State Community College in the maintenance department for 30 years. Charlie had a wealth of knowledge in many fields: auto mechanic, electrical, plumbing, gardening, painting, maintaining baseball fields, and any outdoor work. He loved maintaining baseball fields and preparing them for the sports teams.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Kate Randolph, father and mother-in-law Charles K. and Joyce Hallcox. Brothers and sisters Louis Randolph, Pete Randolph, Mack Randolph, Paul Randolph, Kelso Randolph, Steven “Sam” Randolph, Shirley Kasior, Elsie Breedlove, Emily White, Carlene Beard, and Faye Coffey.

Survived by his wife Angela Hallcox Randolph (51 years), sons Kevin L. Randolph (wife Glenda), Cagney A. Randolph (wife Laura). Grandchildren Cara Randolph, Hanah Randolph, Keegan Randolph, and Nora Randolph. Brother Grant Randolph and Sister Cathy Gouge, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Grove Church in Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 pm with Reverend David Acres and Reverend Gary Alley officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 am Friday, April 26, 2024, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee National Guard.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Kingston Optimist Club at PO Box 553 Kingston, TN 37763 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Randolph Family.

