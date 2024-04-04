Charles W. Crabtree, 92, Rockwood

Mr. Charles W. Crabtree, age 92 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. He was born on May 18, 1931 in Rockwood. Charles was of the Baptist faith. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and proudly served his country. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and most of all, his family. He loved to spoil and spend time with his grandkids. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Sewll Phillip Crabtree & Lillian Crabtree; son: Alan Crabtree, and all of his brothers and sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memory:

Wife of 70 years: Wanda Crabtree
Sons: Jimmy Crabtree (Lisa), Tommy Crabtree (Tami)
Grandchildren: Elizabeth Catron (Trent), Sara Crabtree, Baleigh Morris (Ryan), Abby Crabtree, Josh Crabtree (Minna), Kaitlin Smith
Great Grandchildren: Leia, Alli, Lexi, and Landon
Sister-in-law: Lee Yukish
and a host of other extended family members and friends

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Charles W. Crabtree.

