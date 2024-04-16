Charles L. “Chad” King Jr, Kingston

Charles L. “Chad” King, Jr. passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at his home in Kingston, TN from a heart attack. He was born June 5, 1975, in Kingston, TN.

Chad was an avid fisherman and 6-8 months out of the year he worked for Samaritan’s Purse in Port Alsworth, Alaska with OHOP (Operation Heal Our Patriots) as a Captain Merchant Mariner he served as the lead fishing guide and ministered to wounded veterans and their spouses. He also owned King Respiratory Services where he worked with local government and corporate fire departments to calibrate and service air packs and to fit-test respirators.

Chad was saved on 9-11-2001. He was soon baptized at Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport before moving back “home” to Kingston, TN, where he was a member of The Grove Church.

He is now reunited with his grandparents, Frank & Lorene Thacker, of Kingsport, and Paul King and Norma Jean (Robert A.) Harris of Kingston.

Those left to miss him are: Mother, Sheila Sproles, (Step-Dad, Steve); Dad, Chuck King (Step-Mom, Brooke), Daughters, Isabella King and Gabriella King (Braxton MacDonald ) and their mother, Heather Salyer King; Sisters: Amy Davis (Spencer), April Plemons (Stephen) Reagan Woody (David); Brother: Braden King; 1 special granddaughter, Ivy Fair Holm, who calls him “Big Daddy”; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews along with too many special friends to count from all over the world. One of those special friends shared what Chad had written to him in his Bible before leaving OHOP, “I am passionate about fishing, but I am even more passionate about Jesus.”

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kykerfuneralhomes.com.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, at The Grove Church in Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Phillip Martin officiating. Interment 10:00 a.m. Friday at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The care of Chad King and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

