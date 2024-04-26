Charles B. Goodman Jr, 77

Charles B. Goodman Jr., age 77, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2024. He was born on December 4, 1946, to the late Helen “White” and Charles B. Goodman Sr.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife Shirley “Wallace” Goodman and son Brent Goodman, Brother Joe Goodman

Charles is survived by:

Son… Ben Goodman and wife Julie

Sisters… Pat LaBonte, Sharon Cox

Brother… Dennie Goodman

A host of nieces and nephews

The family will meet at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. for burial.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

