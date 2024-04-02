Carolyn Sue Green (Susie), Clinton

Carolyn Sue Green (Susie), age 58 of Clinton passed away at her home on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, from 12-1:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm.

