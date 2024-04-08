Carlos Lynn Guettner, Powell

Carlos Lynn Guettner, age 78, of Powell, Tennessee went home on Thursday, April 4, 2024, to be with his Lord and Savior and also his wife of 51 years, Gloria Ellen Donica Guettner. He was born in Kingston, Tennessee July 13, 1945, to John Carlos Guettner and Laura Belle Eblen Guettner. He spent most of his life in Cambridge City, Indiana. He graduated from Milton High School in Milton, Indiana in 1963 as part of the last class to graduate from there. He went on to work for 23 years at Dana Corporation in Hagerstown, Indiana then on to work at the Richmond State Hospital in Richmond, Indiana where he retired after 15 years. He was a member of Pawpaw Plains Baptist Church in Lenoir City, Tennessee. He played guitar with the National Road Trio for many years and enjoyed ministering through music in numerous nursing homes and churches. He was an avid sports fan with a wealth of knowledge of sports and a huge fan of Indiana basketball, but after moving back to Tennessee he became a huge Tennessee fan as well. He had a huge sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. With a very outgoing personality, he never met a stranger. Next to God, his life revolved around his family. His children and grandchildren were his world. He always enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them and was always their biggest fan. Carlos was an amazing father and father figure to so many through the years. He will be deeply missed by everyone whose life he touched.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his mother, and father; 2 sisters, Margaret Alma Wetzel and LaWanda Wayne Caudill; and his brother, Robert Clyde Guettner.

SURVIVORS

Son Robert Scott Guettner (Connie) of Kingston, TN

Daughter Marci Ellen Guettner (Marlo) of Powell, TN

Grandchildren Bradley Scott Guettner of Clinton, TN

Nathan Tyler Miller of Powell, TN

Jacob Quinton Miller of Powell, TN

Rebecca Cheyenne Miller (Gage) of Powell, TN

Many nieces and nephews, a much-loved church family, neighbors, and many family pets

The family is honoring Carlos’s request to be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN is in charge of local arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...