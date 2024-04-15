Carl “Buddy” Butler, Harriman

Mr. Carl “Buddy” Butler, age 73, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born June 30, 1950, in Rockwood, Tennessee where he grew up in the New Hope Community. Buddy was a member of the Chevront Church in Rockwood and was a Heavy Equipment Operator with R.P. Beard and Son in Kingston, Tennessee for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Buddy was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He could gather up the broken hearted and hurting, and make them his family, and had several “Adopted Grandkids”.

He was preceded in death by his son, Travis John Butler; father, Elmer Butler; mother, Emma Miles Mikel; grandmother who raised him, Rhoda Butler; uncles, Delmer Butler, and Warren Butler; and aunts, Edith Gregory, and Beulah Butler.

Survivors include:

Wife of 50 years: Jane Butler of Harriman, TN

Son & Daughter-in-law: Jason Butler (Janet) of Manchester, NH

Grandchildren: Alexandria Butler, Megan Porter (Aaron), Steven Butler, Michelle Butler (Brandon Bullis), and Kevin Butler

An Expected Great Grandchild that he was very excited about and looking forward to seeing.

Cousin, whom he considered a Sister: Lisa Loden of Rockwood, TN

And several cousins, and other relatives, and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, April 15, 2024, from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Dr. David Tabor officiating. Private family interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Carl “Buddy” Butler.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...