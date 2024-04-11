Brenda Stephens Yarborough, Oliver Springs

Mrs. Brenda Stephens Yarborough, age 76 of Oliver Springs passed away at her home on Sunday, April 7, 2024. She was a 1965 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. She enjoyed all sports including basketball, softball, and bowling. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, and sewing. Brenda was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Oak Ridge and was an Energy Systems employee for 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elwood and Christine (Wright) Stephens; Mother and Father-in-law, Grover and Minnie (Conatser) Yarborough; Precious daughter, Tracy Weldon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Roger Yarborough;

Devoted daughter, Kristy and Chris Duncan;

Adored grandson, Brady Duncan and Grayson Phillips, all of Oliver Springs;

Sisters, Juanita Raby of Oliver Springs and Kathie Stephens of Clinton;

Special Sister-in-law, Jean Yarborough of Oliver Springs

Uncle, Benjamin Frank (B.F.) Wright of Knoxville;

And numerous Sisters-in-law, Brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Private Family Graveside will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Pisgah Print Shop Ministry.

115 Old Hen Valley Rd, Oliver Springs, TN 37840

To leave a note for Brenda’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

