Brandon “Swabby” Bunch, Petros

Mr. Brandon “Swabby” Bunch, age 46 of Petros passed away Friday, April 19, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He was born to Walter Bunch and Linda Armes.

He is preceded in death by his stepfather Jimmie Armes; sister Tina Lee Hensley; brother, Vincent; grandparents Carlie & Badie Armes and Shadrick & Lily Bunch.

Brandon is survived by his mother Linda Armes; brother J.R. Armes and son Tristan Overton and Zoe Overton; 2 beautiful grandson Lucas James and Nicholas Blake; aunts Wilma Kaczynski of Ten Mile and John & Sharon of Plainsfield, IL, and a host of cousins, and extended family and friends.

Special lifelong friends Paul, Butchie, Lester, David Daugherty, Donnie Braden, Carolos Armes, and Scottie.

The family is honoring Brandon’s wishes to be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brandon “Swabby” Bunch.

