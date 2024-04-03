Billy Robert Taylor, 93, Clinton

Billy Robert Taylor, age 93 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Billy was born on April 5, 1930, in Clinton, Tennessee. He was the son of the late John and Ethel Taylor.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents John and Ethel Taylor, brothers, John W. Taylor Jr., Rev. Andrew J. Taylor, and Carl J. Taylor. Sisters, Viola Hansard, Katherine Braden, Alma Jane Hilshorst, and Alice Taylor.

He is survived by his niece and caregiver Sandra Hilshorst, nephew Lewis Braden and wife Carol, and a host of loving nieces and nephews along with many friends and family.

Billy retired from the Clinton Courier where he worked for 43 years. He was a member of Hinds Creek Baptist Church in Clinton where he was an excellent pianist and vocalist. His favorite song was “The Lighthouse”. He loved reading and watching sports, especially the Lady Vols, and enjoyed hunting arrowheads.

The Taylor family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 5 – 7 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Scott Jones officiating. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 2 pm at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. is serving the family of Billy Taylor.

