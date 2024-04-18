Betty R. Hamilton, Kingston

Betty R. Hamilton age 73 of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband Dean Hamilton, sons, Albert and Michael Hamilton, and daughter Lisa Beason.

Survived by daughters: Teresa Stinnett (Daniel) of Kingston

Crystal Collier (Gabe) of Kingston

Sisters: Angie McDonald of Loudon

Edna Qualls of Orlando, Florida

Brother, Leroy Davidson of Kingston

16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great, great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 4:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Logan Davidson officiating. The care of Betty R. Hamilton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...