Betty R. Hamilton, Kingston

Betty R. Hamilton age 73 of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her husband Dean Hamilton, sons, Albert and Michael Hamilton, and daughter Lisa Beason.
Survived by daughters: Teresa Stinnett (Daniel) of Kingston
Crystal Collier (Gabe) of Kingston
Sisters: Angie McDonald of Loudon
Edna Qualls of Orlando, Florida
Brother, Leroy Davidson of Kingston
16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great, great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 4:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Logan Davidson officiating. The care of Betty R. Hamilton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.