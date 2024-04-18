Betty R. Hamilton, Kingston

News Department 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 13 Views

Betty R. Hamilton age 73 of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband Dean Hamilton, sons, Albert and Michael Hamilton, and daughter Lisa Beason.

Survived by daughters: Teresa Stinnett (Daniel) of Kingston
Crystal Collier (Gabe) of Kingston
Sisters: Angie McDonald of Loudon
Edna Qualls of Orlando, Florida
Brother, Leroy Davidson of Kingston
16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great, great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 4:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Logan Davidson officiating. The care of Betty R. Hamilton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

About News Department

Check Also

Robert Hoyal “Jimmy” Alred, Kingston

Robert Hoyal “Jimmy” Alred age 81 of Kingston passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.