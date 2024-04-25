Bertha Lorraine Schrum Lodewegen, Rockwood

Mrs. Bertha Lorraine Schrum Lodewegen, age 75, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, and formerly of Crete, Illinois passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024, at her home. She was born March 13, 1949, in Chicago Heights, Illinois. She was a faithful and dedicated member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood, where she was active in AWANAS, Chior, and the Joy Fellowship Group. She enjoyed shopping and traveling, especially trips with the Joy Fellowship Group. Most of all, she was a loving and caring, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Lorraine Schrum; husband, Richard “Rich” Lodewegen; sisters, Linda Fontanyi and Emma Schrum.

Survivors include:

Daughters:            Marie Hefner (Steve) of Athens, TN
                Wendy Thorne (John) of Maryville, TN

Stepson:            Alan Lodewegen (Jen Cooper) of Maryville, TN

9 Grandchildren

3 Great Grandchildren

2 Nieces, 2 Nephews

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 309 N. Chamberlain Avenue, Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral services will follow on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church with Pastor Drew Stockton officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Bertha Lorraine Schrum Lodewegen. 

