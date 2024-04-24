Benton Mitchell Lively “Benny”, Coalfield

Benton Mitchell Lively “Benny”, age 87 of Coalfield passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at the Waters in Clinton. He was born and raised in Coalfield and was retired from the State of Tennessee working as a maintenance tech. Benny had a strong Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to be outdoors, fishing and camping. And he had a great love for music.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Evon Meredith Lively; parents, Lewis and Anna West Lively; Sisters, Linda Carter, Lilly Neal, Minnie Seiber, and Lela Johnson;

Brothers, Rev. Hildon Lively and Robert Lively.

He is survived by his son, Mitchell Lively, and Tammi;

Daughter, Angie Isham, and Ralph;

Grandchildren, Chole, Seth, Dillon, Silas, Chelsea, Luna, Cody and kids, and Haley and kids;

And many other family members and friends.

Mr. Lively chose cremation with no services planned.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers donations be made to https://www.stjude.org

To leave a note for Benny’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

