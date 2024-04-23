Beckie Jane Davis Thompson, Rockwood (Westel)

Mrs. Beckie Jane Davis Thompson, age 68, a resident of Westel Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024, at her home with her family by her side. She was born June 16, 1955, in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, and grew up in Rockwood. She was of the Baptist Faith. Beckie graduated from Rockwood High School and enjoyed working together with her best friend, Sheila Taliaferro at Goody’s Department Store in Rockwood for many years. Beckie was a Beloved Wife and Sister, and a hard worker and Devoted Mother. She loved fishing and camping, animals (especially dogs and horses), and especially her “fur baby”, Tanner.

She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Davis; stepfather, Goth Bart Swicegood; and niece, Bretanie Davis.

Survivors include:

Husband of 18 years: Timmy Thompson of Rockwood (Westel), TN

Daughter: Robin N. Alley of Nashville, TN

Stepson: Jason Thompson (Janet Finch) of Allens, TN

Step Grandchildren: Julie Thompson and Jase Thompson

Mother: Minnie Butler of Rockwood (Westel), TN

Brother: Brad Davis of Rockwood (Westel), TN

Nieces: Tebryia Ladue

Breanna Mesker

Bratenna Kennedy

9 Great Nieces and Great Nephews

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. E.D.T. until 7:00 p.m. E.D.T. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Mike Nelson officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. E.D.T. in the Butler Family Cemetery in the Westel Community of Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to A.S.P.C.A. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Beckie Jane Davis Thompson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...