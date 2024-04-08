Barbara Whalen Goad, Oak Ridge (formerly of the Marlow Community)

Barbara Whalen Goad, age 67, a resident of Oak Ridge and formerly of the Marlow Community, passed away on April 5, 2024, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center with her family by her side.

She lived most of her life in this area and was a huge University of Tennessee Football fan. She loved her family and spending time with them.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Hazel Whalen; siblings: David “Bud” Whalen, Leonard Whalen, Nancy Jo Whalen Chavers, Linda Sharon Cox, Mimi Whalen, Lisa Gail Patterson, and Kathy Joanne Whalen.

She is survived by her loving husband: James Goad of Oak Ridge; sons: Jon Goad and wife Chantel of Knoxville, Adam Goad and wife Stephanie Moore of Parrish, FL; grandchildren: Doni, Reid, Aaralyn, William, Andreanna, Bryce, Cadence, Demsley; a great-grandson on the way; brothers: Ted Whalen and wife Judy, Paul Whalen and wife Rose; also by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 3:00-4:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with a memorial service to follow at 4:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Goad family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

