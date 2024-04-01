Arnold Rubin Jones, Petros

Arnold Rubin Jones, age 66 and a lifelong resident of the Stephens Switch community, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024, at his home. Arnold was born March 31, 1957, in Oliver Springs, TN to the late Charlie Jones and Marie Lowe Jones Bray. He loved spending time with his wife, family, and friends and was beloved by so many in the Stephens community. He worked as a coal miner for over 25 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles with friends, woodworking, and restoring old model Chevrolets. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Shirley Daugherty. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carolyn Jones; sister Darlis Armes; daughters Alisha Smith (Russ), Christy Mounger (Joey), and Amy Skeen; grandchildren Ashlyn Nance, Allison and Isaac Skeen, and Adelyn and Everly Trout; great-granddaughter Lillie Barnes.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2024, from 2-4 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 4 pm with Bro. Odis Phillips officiating, internment will follow in the Union Cemetery, Wartburg, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Arnold Rubin Jones.

