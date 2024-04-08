Ann Harris McRae, 90

Ann Harris McRae, a beloved member of the community, passed away on April 6, 2024, at the age of 90, after a courageous six-year battle with dementia. She was born in Moore County, North Carolina, on March 8, 1934, and was one of eight children and the only girl.

In the 1960s, Ann decided to further her education and pursued a bachelor’s degree in science and chemistry. Her thirst for knowledge didn’t stop as she went on to earn a master’s degree in Special Education. Ann dedicated her life to serving others through education.

Ann’s career in education culminated in her retirement as the Director of Special Education for Anderson County schools in 1999. Even after retirement, she served as an assistive technology coordinator for four years, working with school systems in Clinton City, Anderson, Morgan, Roane, and Scott counties.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ann was active in numerous community groups. She volunteered her time and expertise to causes that touched her heart. Some of the organizations she supported include the Anderson County Headstart Program, Retired Teachers Association of Anderson County/Clinton City, American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Project Lifesaver Anderson County, Tennessee Baptist Association, Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes of East Tennessee, Garden Club and Timely Topics Club of Clinton.

Ann is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Pete McRae, son Eddie McRae, brothers Warren, CA, Ernest, Lloyd, Coy, mother Catherine, and father Tom.

Survived by: Daughter Cathy McRae Robinson & husband Roger; Granddaughter Kenzie Robinson Lovingood & husband Branham and their children Anderson, Wilson, and Robinson; Grandson Kacy Robinson and wife Lindsey and children Makyla Lowe, Jaxon Lowe and Hudson Lowe; Daughter-in-law Brenda McRae who lovingly served as her live-in caregiver at the beginning her dementia journey; Granddaughter Tegan McRae McNeely and son Connor.

Ann McRae will be remembered for her professional achievements, kind heart, unwavering dedication, sense of fairness, and ability to make a difference in the lives of others. Her legacy will live through the countless individuals she touched.

Friends and family will meet at 1:15 pm, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home and go procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for a 2:00 pm graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Clinton, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717, where Ann was a member for sixty-four years, and will accept memorial contributions for the Adult Choir. Ann loved the music these men and women performed, and it is fitting for her memory to be honored with their music and voices. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

