Angelia Ruth (Randolph) Davis, 62

Angelia Ruth (Randolph) Davis 10/02/1961 – 04/13/2024, passed away at her home on Saturday.

She was preceded in death by her mother Norma (Braden) Randolph and father Luther Gene (Sam) Randolph. Survived by her husband, Paul L. Davis, Jr. – Daughters – Jessica Davis-Casteel (Andrew), Traci Davis, Son – Lucas Davis (Erin), bonus daughter Sonya Duncan-Cox and her most dear granddaughter Rachel Davis as well as her sisters – Maggie Jennette Miller, Stephanie Byrge, and Reba Randolph. Special aunt Vera Ellen Raines and Special friend Cindy McGee.

She loved her family and shared 47 years with her husband; and her pets, especially dog Reggie. She loved to garden and gifted plants she started from seeds, to everyone she knew. She served her community in several local hospitals during her time as a registered nurse, until she became disabled. A breast and leukemia cancer survivor, she never gave up a fight, no matter the obstacles before her. She was generous with her time and an avid reader. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please plant something in her honor or donate to your local food bank or public library. A private memorial will be held at a later time.

